Advance polling numbers are up over the 2019 federal election in the South Surrey-White Rock riding. (Black Press Media photo)

Advance polling numbers are up over the 2019 federal election in the South Surrey-White Rock riding. (Black Press Media photo)

Advance polling numbers up in South Surrey-White Rock

Estimates show local increase over 2019 federal election turnout

In a possible indicator of keen local interest in the current federal election, estimated advance polling numbers are up when compared to the 2019 election in the South Surrey-White Rock riding.

National numbers released by Elections Canada on Wednesday show current advance polls in this riding estimated at 22,434 votes compared to a total of 19,019 recorded in the previous election. In B.C., advance voting turnout was up 13 per cent over 2019 numbers.

The figures do not tabulate numbers for specific candidates.

Other Surrey numbers show advance voting at par with 2019 in Surrey Centre (an estimated 12,859 currently to 12,754 in the last election) and considerably down in Surrey-Newton (an estimated 12,146 in comparison to 15,417 in 2019).

National election day is set for Monday Sept. 20.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
B.C. public schools, government offices to close for Day of Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Do-it-yourself-ers benefit from lower prices in aftermath of lumber correction

Just Posted

Homicide detectives, alongside RCMP and forensic investigators, were seen gathering evidence from Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Langley mother was reported missing nearly three weeks ago on Aug. 28, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
BREAKING: Homicide unit called in to investigate missing Langley woman’s case

Advance polling numbers are up over the 2019 federal election in the South Surrey-White Rock riding. (Black Press Media photo)
Advance polling numbers up in South Surrey-White Rock

Hundreds of rowers dipped their oars in the water in South Surrey at the 2019 Head of the Nicomekl regatta. After a one-year absence, the event is back later this month. (Lauren Collins photo)
Head of the Nicomekl regatta set to return to South Surrey waters

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre in 2013. The VSO returns to the theatre with an Oct. 24 concert featuring Vancouver-based pianist Robert Silverman. (File photo)
Surrey theatres reopen with cautious optimism for live events this fall