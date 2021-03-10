Active COVID-19 cases in Delta climb for fifth straight week

116 active cases in Delta for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6, the most since the week ending Jan. 9

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from Feb. 28 to March 6, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta rose again last week, according to the latest weekly figures released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Every Wednesday, the BC CDC releases a map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area of residence. The latest weekly map shows Delta had 116 cases for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6, an increase over the previous seven weeks (90 active cases for the week ending Feb. 28, 80 for week ending Feb. 20, 73 for the week ending Feb. 13, 65 for the week ending Feb. 6, 59 for the week ending Jan. 30, 69 for week ending Jan. 23 and 100 for the week ending Jan. 16).

The overall number of active cases in the Fraser Health region increased as well last week to 2,077, up 72 cases from the week before and the highest number of active cases since the week ending Jan. 9 (2,053).

Four of the other 12 local health areas in the region also saw increases over the previous week, most notably Surrey, which saw its number of active cases climb to 863, up from 674 the previous week.

From the start of the pandemic through the end of February 2021, there were a total of 2,723 COVID-19 cases in Delta, with 317 new cases from Jan. 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, there are currently no outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities.

As of Wednesday morning (March 10), Fraser Health listed exposures at seven Delta schools on its website: Burnsview Secondary (Feb. 25 and March 1, 2 and 3), Cougar Canyon Elementary (Feb. 24), Jarvis Traditional Elementary (March 1, 2 and 5), Ladner Elementary (March 1), North Delta Secondary (Feb. 24 and 25, and March 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5), Richardson Elementary (Feb. 25 and 26, and March 2 and 3), and Immaculate Conception School (March 3, 4 and 5).

