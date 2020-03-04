Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

A Surrey man charged for allegedly murdering his common-law wife in West Kelowna wanted police to investigate his partner because he believed she had cheated on him, according to testimony shared by a police officer in BC Supreme Court on March 4.

Tejwant Danjou was arrested and taken into police custody on July 22, 2018, after being found in a dumpster near the West Kelowna Best Western hotel where his wife was killed.

Following his arrest, Danjou was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

While handcuffed and being examined at the hospital, RCMP Const. Rick Goodwin was tasked with keeping custody of Danjou.

An audio recording between Danjou and Goodwin was played in court, but certain parts were unintelligible.

According to Goodwin’s testimony, during part of that conversation, Danjou alleged his wife was cheating on him.

Goodwin testified Danjou wanted the RCMP to check a Ford F150 in Surrey that contained “crucial evidence” of Gauravarapu’s infidelity. He also asked Goodwin to have RCMP obtain security camera footage from Mission Hill Family Estate, where Danjou and Gauravarapu had spent the day of July 22, 2018, prior to her death.

These comments were unprompted, according to Goodwin, who said he was there solely to keep custody and not to solicit information.

Goodwin told the court that Danjou remained civil, polite and calm throughout their interaction.

“He was always calm. Never yelled at me; never swore at me,” said Goodwin.

In her cross-examination, defence lawyer Donna Turko noted Danjou appeared to have forgotten Goodwin’s name five times. She asked Goodwin if he noticed Danjou acting “a little off.”

Goodwin said given the circumstances, he wasn’t shocked.

“Maybe he had a lot on his mind,” said Goodwin.

The trial continues.

