Justin James Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom via video conference for the first time Tuesday morning on two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Justin James Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom via video conference for the first time Tuesday morning on two counts of second degree murder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Accused vows to represent himself in double murder of B.C. father and son

Justin James Dodd makes first court appearance on charges via video conference in Duncan

Justin James Dodd says he intends to represent himself on two second-degree murder charges connected to the bodies of two men found dead inside a Vancouver Island residence on Oct. 23.

Dodd appeared in a Duncan courtroom for the first time on the charges Tuesday morning via video conference from an undisclosed location.

“These are allegations,” he said when addressed by Judge Roger Cutler. “I know I didn’t do anything so I don’t need a lawyer.”

Cutler immediately advised him to reconsider.

“I do encourage you to seek counsel,” he said. “Many people who are innocent or believe they’re innocent seek counsel. This is a serious matter.”

Dodd was undeterred.

After respectfully acknowledging Cutler’s advice, “I ultimately choose to represent myself,” he reiterated.

Crown Counsel is still gathering information on the case and it was adjourned for three weeks to Nov. 23.

“This will likely go forward with a preliminary hearing,” Cutler told Dodd. “I won’t take your plea today.”

Crown Counsel Jody Patsch said the case would be reviewed before the next court appearance and disclosure provided.

Tom and Brad Johnson were both found dead in a home Crofton and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP immediately classified their deaths to be homicides. Dodd was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

The investigation into the incident that claimed the lives of the two men has been ongoing.

Related story: ‘They both had such big hearts’: Father and son identified as victims in Crofton killings

Courtdouble murder

 

The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead Oct. 23. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The house at 6848 Crofton Road where two people were found dead Oct. 23. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Man charged more than 30 years after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver
Next story
Missing couple last seen at Surrey home on Halloween morning

Just Posted

World War II Veteran and POW Hans Andersen, then 98, lays a wreath for POWs at the Cloverdale Cenotaph in 2019. This year, Andersen and another former POW, Rick Deck will both lay wreaths at the Cloverdale Cenotaph. Both men turned 100 this year. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Two 100-year-old former POWs to lay wreaths during Remembrance Day ceremony in Cloverdale this year

The Clayton Community Centre is seen Jan. 26, 2021. The rec. centre was recently awarded a bronze medal for its architectural design. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clayton Community Centre wins architecture award

A woman looks at archival slides. (Photo submitted: Chung Chow, Surrey Archives)
Surrey Archives to offer tips on how to best care for family heirlooms

Kevin Wise helps his father Reginald Wise lay a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Aug. 19, 2021, on the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe raid in World War II. Wise, a Second World War veteran, passed away Oct. 29. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale WWII veteran passes away