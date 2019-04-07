Accused test taker in college scandal plans to plead guilty

If convicted Mark Riddell could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

This combination photo shows actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Lori Loughlin outside of federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, where they face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, left, Steven Senne)

Documents show a Florida prep school administrator accused of taking college admissions tests for students as part of a nationwide scheme in which wealthy parents bribed coaches and others for college entrance will change his plea to guilty.

Court papers filed in federal court in Boston show Mark Riddell plans to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

READ MORE: Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

If he had been convicted, Riddell could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the agreement, prosecutors are recommending incarceration and a fine at the “low end” of guidelines. Riddell will have to forfeit almost $240,000 that he earned from the scheme.

Others charged in the scandal include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter