This combination photo shows actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Lori Loughlin outside of federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, where they face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, left, Steven Senne)

Accused test taker in college scandal plans to plead guilty

If convicted Mark Riddell could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

Documents show a Florida prep school administrator accused of taking college admissions tests for students as part of a nationwide scheme in which wealthy parents bribed coaches and others for college entrance will change his plea to guilty.

Court papers filed in federal court in Boston show Mark Riddell plans to plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and a count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

READ MORE: Parents headed to court in college admissions cheating scam

If he had been convicted, Riddell could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the agreement, prosecutors are recommending incarceration and a fine at the “low end” of guidelines. Riddell will have to forfeit almost $240,000 that he earned from the scheme.

Others charged in the scandal include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit
Next story
NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 31–April 5

Tragic end to hostage situation, Cloverdale community supports homeless man, and more

Surrey RCMP investigate theft of three semi-tractor trucks

Police Dog Service attempted to track the suspect

Surrey councillor voices concern about crosswalk on King George Boulevard

Doug Elford says it’s probably welcomed, but cites ‘excessive speeding’ as an issue

Surrey students develop prototypes for ‘hope’ at regional science fair

From asteroid mining to a bionic hand

Highland dancers take the floor at championships in Surrey

Dancers from B.C., Alberta, Washington competed

VIDEO: Cottage country homes for show

Head to the Cloverdale Agriplex to find what you need for your dream cottage country home

Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

VIDEO: Overtime win helps Vancouver Giants secure 2-1 playoff victory

G-Men lead the semifinal best-of-seven playoff series against Victoria 2-0 after second at home win

Langley student stages fundraising basketball tournament to help homeless get shoes

Organizer moved by the sight of people with ‘nothing that even resembles a sock’

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Most Read