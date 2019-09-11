The body of Bhavkiran Dhesi was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue early Aug. 2, 2017.

Accused in Surrey teen’s 2017 homicide return to court

Proceedings for Harjot Singh Deo and others charged in death of Bhavkiran Dhesi adjourned to Oct. 9

Proceedings in the case of murdered teen Bhavkiran Dhesi continued in Surrey Provincial Court this week, with all five of the people charged in connection with her August 2017 death making brief appearances Wednesday morning.

Harjot Singh Deo, Manjit Kaur Deo, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Singh Khun Khun were arrested and charged earlier this year in connection with Dhesi’s death, beginning with a second-degree murder charge against Harjot Deo in early May.

Police announced charges against the other four – Harjot Deo’s mother, older sister and brother, and a cousin – over the following six weeks.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two men charged in connection with murder of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 in 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Police have said that she and Harjot Deo had been in a romantic relationship.

Wednesday, Harjot Deo appeared in court by video, acknowledging he understood that previously ordered conditions to have no contact with Dhesi’s parents or sister remained in effect, and agreeing to return to court on Oct. 9.

In addition to second-degree murder in connection with Dhesi’s death, he is charged with “indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.”

Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are charged with “accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.”

Manjit and Inderdeep Deo are both charged with accessory after the fact.

Bail hearings have been held for all but Harjot Deo. His quest for release is set to be heard Monday (Sept. 16) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Each of the four co-accused have been released from custody – the last of the four, Gurvinder Deo, was granted bail on Aug. 28 – on sureties ranging from $250,000 to $500,000, as well as extensive conditions.

READ MORE: Older brother of man charged in 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

None of the four co-accused appeared in person for Wednesday’s proceedings, however, all were scheduled to return to the Surrey courthouse on Oct. 9.

Previous story
OxyContin maker reaches tentative U.S. opioid-crisis settlement

Just Posted

Accused in Surrey teen’s 2017 homicide return to court

Proceedings for Harjot Singh Deo and others charged in death of Bhavkiran Dhesi adjourned to Oct. 9

All-candidates forums planned in Surrey

Federal election debates scheduled to take place Oct. 4, 9, 10 and 16

White Rock receives three pot shop development applications

City council has yet to review the development proposals

PHOTOS: 9/11 victims remembered at Peace Arch Park in South Surrey

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

‘Ridiculous idea’: Surrey councillor slams mayor’s vow to deny ride-hailing licenses

Annis says McCallum should be working for residents, not ‘handful of taxi owners’

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Port Moody councillor says she can’t fill in for mayor while his sex assault case proceeds

Mayor Rob Vagramov is charged in connection with a 2015 incident in Coquitlam

Labour of love as Cloverdale author closes second chapter of sci-fi trilogy

Local writer didn’t always have the confidence to practice her craft

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

About 330 employees volunteered to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline

Most Read