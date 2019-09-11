Accused in Surrey teen’s 2017 homicide return to court

Proceedings for Harjot Singh Deo and others charged in death of Bhavkiran Dhesi adjourned to Oct. 9

The body of Bhavkiran Dhesi was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue early Aug. 2, 2017.

Proceedings in the case of murdered teen Bhavkiran Dhesi continued in Surrey Provincial Court this week, with all five of the people charged in connection with her August 2017 death making brief appearances Wednesday morning.

Harjot Singh Deo, Manjit Kaur Deo, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Singh Khun Khun were arrested and charged earlier this year in connection with Dhesi’s death, beginning with a second-degree murder charge against Harjot Deo in early May.

Police announced charges against the other four – Harjot Deo’s mother, older sister and brother, and a cousin – over the following six weeks.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two men charged in connection with murder of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 in 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Police have said that she and Harjot Deo had been in a romantic relationship.

Wednesday, Harjot Deo appeared in court by video, acknowledging he understood that previously ordered conditions to have no contact with Dhesi’s parents or sister remained in effect, and agreeing to return to court on Oct. 9.

In addition to second-degree murder in connection with Dhesi’s death, he is charged with “indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.”

Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are charged with “accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.”

Manjit and Inderdeep Deo are both charged with accessory after the fact.

Bail hearings have been held for all but Harjot Deo. His quest for release is set to be heard Monday (Sept. 16) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Each of the four co-accused have been released from custody – the last of the four, Gurvinder Deo, was granted bail on Aug. 28 – on sureties ranging from $250,000 to $500,000, as well as extensive conditions.

READ MORE: Older brother of man charged in 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

None of the four co-accused appeared in person for Wednesday’s proceedings, however, all were scheduled to return to the Surrey courthouse on Oct. 9.