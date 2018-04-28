Accused in Surrey day-spa incidents due back in court May 10

A man charged following police investigation into allegations of sexual assault at a pair of Surrey day spas is next due in court on May 10.

Surrey RCMP issued a news release April 13 regarding the claims in the belief there may be other victims who have not come forward.

Incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2016 and 2018 at two Iris Day Spa locations: 1620 152 St. in South Surrey, and 10160 152 St. in north Surrey.

“The victims in these incidents were customers at the spa and allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee while receiving massages,” according to the release.

Rongxian Li, 58, appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on April 19.

His next appearance is to fix a date for a future proceeding, police say.