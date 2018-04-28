(File photo)

Accused in Surrey day-spa incidents due back in court May 10

Rongxian Li appeared in Surrey Provincial Court April 19

A man charged following police investigation into allegations of sexual assault at a pair of Surrey day spas is next due in court on May 10.

Surrey RCMP issued a news release April 13 regarding the claims in the belief there may be other victims who have not come forward.

Incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2016 and 2018 at two Iris Day Spa locations: 1620 152 St. in South Surrey, and 10160 152 St. in north Surrey.

“The victims in these incidents were customers at the spa and allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee while receiving massages,” according to the release.

Rongxian Li, 58, appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on April 19.

His next appearance is to fix a date for a future proceeding, police say.

Previous story
Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru
Next story
Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

South Surrey student-led Relay for Life raises $102,000

Southridge students say the cause is ‘personal’

Two people reportedly struck by vehicle in Surrey

Man and woman taken to hospital

Surrey Lawn Bowling Club kicked off the season with their opening day

Members braced the weather to start the season which runs from May 1 to April 30

Stop Overdose Surrey events aim to change how we talk about substance use

Open, supportive conversations can save lives, says organizer

Sheraton Guildford employees to go on strike

Employees could take action May 1

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

29-year-old Mission inmate dies

Andrew Clark Crowder was serving four years for aggravated assault

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Most Read