An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Accused in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing facing 5 new attempted murder charges

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection to library stabbing

The man accused in a fatal North Vancouver library stabbing is facing additional charges, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Wednesday (Sept. 22).

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, had initially been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in her late 20s. Now, homicide detectives have announced that the Quebec man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing spree that took place the the Lynn Valley Public Library on March 27.

One woman died and six other victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in connection to the stabbing. The victims ranged in age from 22 to 78 years old, police said at the time. Bandaogo did not know any of the victims.

Homicide detectives said that as the matter is before the courts, no additional details will be released.

crime

