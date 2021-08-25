Accused in 2017 torch-SUV killing in Surrey now allowed contact with sister

Mother and daughter Manjit and Inderdeep Deo (at left) leave Surrey Provincial Court on May 21, 2021, following Manjit Deo’s guilty plea and sentencing in connection with a charge of wilfully resisting or obstructing police. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

The man charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi is now allowed to contact his sister.

Court officials confirmed Wednesday (Aug. 25) that a bail condition prohibiting Harjot Singh Deo from having contact with Inderdeep Kaur Deo was removed during an appearance in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Aug. 20.

Harjot Deo’s initial conditions were imposed in September 2019, when he was released on bail. Changes to five other conditions, including his residence and electronic-device access, were made in April of this year.

Dhesi, 19, was found dead at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017, in a torched SUV located in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue.

Harjot Deo, arrested in May 2019, is also charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with her death.

He, his older brother Gurvinder Singh Deo and cousin Talwinder Khun Khun are scheduled for trial on the matter beginning Jan. 24, 2022. Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are both charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ and ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ in connection with Dhesi’s death.

The trio elected during a March 11, 2021 appearance to be tried by judge alone. More than two months has been set aside for the proceedings.

Two other family members – Inderdeep Deo and Manjit Kaur Deo, Harjot Deo’s sister and mother – were also charged in connection with Dhesi’s death, however, both of those cases have been resolved.

Manjit Deo in May of this year pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a peace officer – a lesser charge than the initial one of ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ – and was handed a conditional discharge; a penalty suggested by both Crown and defence.

At the same hearing, a stay of proceedings was directed on a charge of ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ against Inderdeep Deo.

Harjot Deo, Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are next due in court on Sept. 24. The date is booked as a pre-trial conference.

