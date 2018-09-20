Accident shuts down Highway 10 at 152 Street in Surrey

A crash at the intersection of Highway 10 and 152 Street Thursday evening (Sept. 20) closed part of the highway. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

An accident near Highway 10 and 152 Street shut down the highway in both directions Thursday night (Sept. 20), according to DriveBC.

A update from DriveBC at 10:38 p.m. said Highway 10 was closed between 152 and 153 streets and an assessment is in progress. The next DriveBC update is scheduled for 11:30 p.m.

REMINDER ~ #BCHwy10 remains closed in both directions at 152nd Street in #SurreyBC due to a police incident. Assessment in progress. Use an alternate route. https://t.co/tr1rK8q1MM — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 21, 2018

DriveBC first reported the highway was closed around 7:30 p.m.

Pictures from a Black Press freelancer show RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Surrey fire department on scene. Pictures and video from the scene show a body under a tarp on Highway 10.

The weather was dark and rainy at the time of the collision, according to the freelancer.

The Now-Leader has put a call in to the RCMP.