Accident shuts down Highway 10 at 152 Street in Surrey

An accident near Highway 10 and 152 Street shut down the highway in both directions Thursday night (Sept. 20), according to DriveBC.
A update from DriveBC at 10:38 p.m. said Highway 10 was closed between 152 and 153 streets and an assessment is in progress. The next DriveBC update is scheduled for 11:30 p.m.
REMINDER ~ #BCHwy10 remains closed in both directions at 152nd Street in #SurreyBC due to a police incident. Assessment in progress. Use an alternate route. https://t.co/tr1rK8q1MM
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 21, 2018
DriveBC first reported the highway was closed around 7:30 p.m.
Pictures from a Black Press freelancer show RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Surrey fire department on scene. Pictures and video from the scene show a body under a tarp on Highway 10.
The weather was dark and rainy at the time of the collision, according to the freelancer.
The Now-Leader has put a call in to the RCMP.