Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident that closed the Highway to northbound traffic approximately 50 kilometres south of Merritt Sunday night. Another accident occurred 10 kilometres north of Merritt closed the highway to southbound traffic. (VSA Hwy Maintenance photo)

Five taken to hospital after one of two Coquihalla accidents

One airlifted in critical condition, four taken via ambulance in stable condition

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

One person is in critical condition following one of two accidents on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday, July 22.

According to Emergency Health Services, one patient in critical condition was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital while four others in stable condition were transported by ground ambulance as a result of an accident 50 kilometres south of Merritt.

According to DriveBC, the highway remains closed to northbound traffic as a result of that incident and is estimated to reopen at 9 p.m.

The second accident, which occurred approximately 10 kilometres north of Merritt, is now open to single lane southbound traffic. EHS said no one was taken to hospital as a result of that accident.

—-

Original

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed as a result of two separate accidents: one north of Merrit, and one south of Merrit.

The highway is closed to northbound traffic approximately 50 kilometres south of Merritt at Coldwater River Provincial Park due to an accident. DriveBC said emergency crews are en route and drivers should expect heavy delays. No detour is available. Alternate routes are via the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 8. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Crews are also working to clear another incident that has closed the highway to southbound traffic about 10 kilometres north of Merrit. A detour is available via Highway 97D to Highway 97C. The estimated time of opening is currently unavailable.

The cause of the accidents and any resulting injuries are not yet known. Both were reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Most Read