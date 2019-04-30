Image: City of Surrey An artist’s rendering of the new accessible playground Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities announced for Unwin Park on Tuesday (April 30). The playground will be gift to the City of Surrey from Jumpstart.

Unwin Park

Accessible playground coming to Surrey park

Construction set to begin in the summer with completion for the end of the year

Unwin Park will be home to a new accessible playground later this year.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, in partnership with the City of Surrey, announced the plans to build the new playground on Tuesday (April 30), under the charity’s “Play Finds A Way” initiative.

A news release from the city says the playground will be a gift to the City of Surrey from Jumpstart. The playground is valued at just over $1 million.

The city will be responsible for the cost for removal of the old playground and the landscaping around the new park.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with completion before the end of 2019.

A sample 3D rendering of the playground

“Our parks and playgrounds play a vital role in providing a fun, safe and welcoming environment for children,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “This new inclusive playground is a welcome addition for our children and all members of our community for years to come.”

McCallum said the new playground will complement the park’s existing water park.

READ ALSO: New ways to splash at Unwin Park, Aug. 12, 2012

The playground, according to the release, will be up to 12,000 sq. ft., and it will be “the largest in Surrey and will provide imaginative and accessible spaces where children of all abilities can play together.”

The playground’s artist’s rendering shows red surfacing that from a bird’s eye view is the Canadian Tire logo. Some of the features include double-wide ramps, a roller slide, a bucket seat with harness swing and a “quiet zone” designed for children on the autism spectrum.

The Unwin Park playground will be the seventh playground built in Canada with the help of Jumpstart funding. The charity, according to the release, is a national charity “dedicated to helping kids overcome financial and accessibility barriers to sport and recreation in an effort to provide inclusive play for kids of all abilities.”

Jumpstart’s “Play Finds A Way” initiative is made up of three distinct programs: the Jumpstart Inclusive Playground Project, Jumpstart Accessibility Grants and the Parasport Jumpstart Fund, according to the release. The Canadian Tire Corporation has an ongoing $50-million fundraising commitment, which “allows Jumpstart to focus funding efforts towards accessible playground, infrastructure and programming to provide access to play and sport for children of all abilities.”

Since 2005, according to the release, Jumpstart has helped fund more than $2.4 million in projects to help about 33,000 Surrey children participate in sport, recreation and play.

READ ALSO: Surrey council approves $357-million parks and rec plan, including 29 new parks, May 25, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Two years after the death of teen soccer player Travis Selje, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Just Posted

Two years after the death of teen soccer player Travis Selje, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where he spent his final hour alive

Accessible playground coming to Surrey park

Construction set to begin in the summer with completion for the end of the year

Police looking for dash-cam video in latest Surrey homicide

An 18-year-old Surrey man was shot dead late Friday afternoon in Fraser Heights

Surrey Steps Up gets $150K in funding from feds

It’s for a ‘skills link’ project operated through the Surrey School District

Beta Collective co-founder hopes to make Surrey co-working space a ‘community hub’

Company celebrates its fifth anniversary and 4,000-sq.-ft. expansion

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Man charged with second-degree murder in New Westminster shooting death

19-year-old Sam Jafroudi has been charged in the death of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Most Read