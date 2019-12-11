Surrey Christmas Bureau director Lisa Werring inside this year’s toy shop, set up at the old Stardust roller rink building. (Photo: Amy Reid)

‘Absolutely devastating’: Laptops, gift cards stolen from Surrey Christmas Bureau

Executive director says it’s a ‘huge blow’ and the charity was ‘already struggling for teen gifts’

Who would break into a Christmas bureau?

That’s what Lisa Werring is asking herself after discovering someone broke into the Surrey Christmas Bureau’s toy depot early Wednesday morning, getting away with three of four new laptops recently donated as well gift cards earmarked for teens.

“This is the grinch that stole Christmas for a bunch of teens. Literally,” said Werring, the charity’s executive director. “It’s a huge blow.”

Werring told the Now-Leader that Surrey RCMP alerted her of the break-in at 7 a.m.

“Somebody had kicked in our back door and got in. The break-in happened sometime shortly after 6 a.m.,” she said. “While we were already struggling for teen gifts, now we basically don’t have any. All the gift cards coming in for teenagers have been taken. It’s absolutely devastating.”

She said it will take some time to inventory the value of what was taken.

The charity had put out a call for donations in late November to meet an “increasing need” in the community.

Werring said late last month that more than 1,200 families including 3,360 children had already signed up for help and more are registering every day.

Toys and cash donations can be dropped off to the depot at at 10240 City Pkwy., Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are also available on the Christmas Bureau website at christmasbureau.com.


