Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan looking for love on new unscripted Farming for Love series

Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan will be looking for love in the new CTV unscripted series Farming For Love.

Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan has been selected as one of six eligible single Canadian farmers searching for a soulmate.

Maan has been cast in the new CTV unscripted reality series Farming For Love, which begins filming later this year.

She and her family own and operate Maan Farms, which is located at 790 McKenzie Road. Maan is a third generation farmer and she describes her current role at the farm as “director of fun”. She is the creative mind behind many Maan Farms products and experiences.

In her preview video she states that she works and lives with her family and that they are “definitely loud”. Maan said the only thing she’s missing is a partner to share her life with.

Her application page states that she is looking for a partner between the ages of 30 to 46 and she is looking for someone who is charismatic, strong, steady, and can handle her sometimes hectic lifestyle. Trust and communication are two other important factors in a relationship for Maan.

The 34-year-old does not have any children, but said she is interested in starting a family in the next few years.

Farming For Love is based on the international show The Farmer Wants A Wife and there are 10 episodes planned. The show will follow the journey of Maan and five others from across B.C. as they live and work together with those who applied and see if there is a match.

There will be a series of challenges, group activities and one-on-one dates as the farmers attempt to find their true love.

For more information on Maan and to apply to date her on the show, visit more.ctv.ca/ctv/farmer-gurleen.html.

abbotsfordFarmingFraser Valley