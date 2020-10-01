Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods reopens after COVID-19 forces temporary shut-down

Several positive results from employees shuts down plant for four days

At least one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Grand River Foods in Abbotsford, forcing the manufacturing facility to close from Sept. 27 to 30.

According to a Sept. 24 memo obtained by The News, employees who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were sent home and were told to isolate. Those employees who may have been in close contact with those individuals were also asked to leave the workplace, self-isolate and get tested.

An employee who reached out to The News said that they were aware of eight confirmed cases. The employee stated that there was a deep clean of the entire plant on Sunday (Sept. 27). Grand River Foods was then reopened Thursday.

The News reached out to Grand River Foods for comment, but has not yet received a response.

The memo also stated that the company believes it has taken all the responsible steps to put safety measures in place and that the facility has been cleaned and disinfected nightly and on weekends.

Fraser Health officials stated that they do not publicly announce the specific locations of confirmed cases unless there is uncertainty that contact tracers have reached all those who need to be contacted, therefore increasing risk to the public.

Grand River Foods, located at 31100 Wheel Avenue, was formerly known as Sunwest Food Processors.

