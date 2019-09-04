UPDATED: Abbotsford teen was victim of fatal car crash in Chilliwack

The teen fatally crashed his car after leaving a graduation party near Chilliwack Lake Road. (Photo from GoFundMe page.)

An Abbotsford high school student was the victim of a fatal car crash yesterday morning in the Chilliwack River Valley area.

“Incidents like this have a ripple effect throughout our school district, for both our staff and students,” said a school district spokesperson. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the parents, family and friends.”

A vigil was held for Jorden Child last night at the skate park across from Yale Secondary School. Dozens of teens were present who lit candles and left flowers in his memory.

The school district is deploying additional counsellors and staff to schools across the district to help the community cope with the tragedy.

Child was reportedly leaving a graduation party on Chilliwack Lake Road when the car he was driving crashed into a tree at around 6:30 a.m. He passed away on scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Child’s parents.