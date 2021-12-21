Abbotsford teen distributes fundraised items to homeless

An Abbotsford teen is thanking the community for helping her reach her fundraising goal and having the opportunity to help out local homeless people struggling with the extreme winter weather and flooding.

16-year-old Alexis Mulder, who attends Abbotsford Virtual School, raised $1,300 earlier this month to purchase 50 emergency tents and 50 emergency blankets, along with an additional 50 hygiene kits and socks for those who need them in Abbotsford.

She hit the streets and went to Jubilee Park to donate the items on Dec. 15 and Dec. 18 and stated it was an amazing experience.

“I met so many kind people who were super sweet to me,” she told The News. “I met a man who taught me about the importance of the countryside and another who has a cousin with the same name as me. Not one person I met was rude and everyone was super polite and happy to receive the items.”

Mulder said she hopes the people who received the items make use of them and it brings some joy to their lives.

“I know that wonderful feeling you get when you realize someone cares, not because they have to, but because they want to,” she said. “It is small things like that that can help you get up in the morning. I wanted to help the homeless people of Abbotsford feel some love and support as they go through a difficult time in their life. To help them feel more hopeful, even if just a little.”

