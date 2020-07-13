The taped-off scene on Lucern Crescent just before 8:30 a.m. the morning after on July 11. (Patrick Penner / Mission Record)

Abbotsford shooting victim named by IHIT

Investigators are seeking dash cam footage, information from locals regarding Friday’s death

The man shot dead in an east Abbotsford neighbourhood on Friday night has been identified by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team as 43-year-old Karmjit Sran.

IHIT released the detail on Sunday night.

The Abbotsford Police Department received reports of shots fired in the 2700-block of Lucren Crescent Friday at 7:49 p.m. and officers arrived to find Sran with gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene due to those injuries.

IHIT is currently working closely with the APD and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Investigators are asking for dash cam video from drivers who travelled along the following routes in Abbotsford between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the evening of July 10:

· On Taylor Road between Mount Lehman Road and Ross Road

· Ross Road to 56 Avenue

· 56 Avenue (becomes 58 Avenue) to the 264 Street exit in Langley

“In these early stages of the investigation, we know that the victim was known to police and that this shooting has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit,” stated Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “We are working hard to determine motive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

