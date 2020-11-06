Abbotsford Police warn that drug potency and opioid crisis are worsening

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning that the opioid crisis is worsening.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is warning the public of the increasing toxicity of drugs circulating in the community.

Insp. Tom Chesley of the investigative support branch said recent calls for service, along with information from various investigations, have led the APD to warn that the current opioid crisis has worsened.

He said the toxicity levels are almost four times more potent than usual, and significant health implications causing a spike in drug-related overdoses and deaths is possible.

RELATED: New study calls for new approach to tackling overdose crisis

“We do not have the exact numbers of overdoses and deaths, but what our officers and street workers have been seeing is alarming,” Chesley said.

“We do not want to wait for specific statistics to confirm our suspicions, which is why we are providing this information to warn our community about our concerns of these potential elevated dangers. Of particular concern, this increased toxicity is having a disproportionate effect on people in their 20s. This warning is extended to all users.”

The APD urges that people not use drugs alone and instead use one of the overdose prevention sites in Abbotsford. Anyone struggling with drug addiction or has a loved one who can contact Project Angel at 604-835-5225 for help.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police program connects with drug users

Drugs opioid crisis

