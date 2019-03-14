Stock photo

Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning the public to be wary after a prowler was reported lurking outside the windows of a residence in the 33400 block of Babich Place over the weekend.

Sgt. Judy Bird said a homeowner saw a man in his backyard, peering through a window and watching family members inside his home.

She said the homeowner called out to the man, who casually walked away out of view.

“The homeowner believes the suspect was familiar with the home’s property and layout, as he was able to divert around motion sensors, and left with ease,” Bird said.

The suspect was wearing all-black clothing and gloves, and his face was covered. He stood between six feet and 6’ 3”.

Bird said residents are urged to call 911 to report suspicious activity and to turn on outside lights to deter people from prowling close to their house.

As well, windows should be locked and blinds or drapes should be closed to deter people from entering homes or watching through windows, Bird said.

She said that anyone who sees someone in their yard should call 911 and should not contaminate the scene by entering the area where the person was observed.

“Police will want to collect evidence left behind, and possibly use a police service dog to locate the person,” Bird said.

RELATED: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation

RELATED: Cat burglar breaks into Abbotsford home

 

Previous story
Surrey Women in Business award winners revealed
Next story
64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Just Posted

Cloverdale needs ridesharing, as current transit ‘woefully inadequate,’ says BIA

Cloverdale BIA joins Surrey business organizations in the call for ridesharing services

Surrey hoops stars Tomley, Dut named to Biosteel All-Canadian game rosters

Boys and girls games to be televised by TSN from gym in Toronto

Surrey’s Pop Up Junk Drop events shift to Sunday this year, starting in April

The collection events are organized to help curb illegal dumping in the city

Cloverdale BIA to form ‘supportive housing task force’

Group of community stakeholders to weigh-in on future Cloverdale development

OUR VIEW: Make Surrey’s policing plan public

Premier John Horgan weighs in on the need for transparency

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

North Delta happening: week of March 14

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Most Read