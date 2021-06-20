A police pursuit involving Abbotsford Police ended in Langley Saturday night, June 20. (Black Press Media file)

Abbotsford Police pursuit ends in Langley with guns drawn

One person arrested, witnesses say an officer may have been hurt in collision with suspect vehicle

An Abbotsford Police pursuit ended in Langley Saturday night with at least one police vehicle damaged, one officer possibly injured and one person arrested.

Multiple witnesses described a high-speed police pursuit that ended in Langley just off Hwy. 1 on Springbrook Road near Glover Road around 9 p.m.

A video posted to social media appeared to show officers with their guns drawn, and at least four police vehicles on the scene.

One Abbotsford Police cruiser appeared to have suffered damage to the front driver’s side wheel well.

After the collision, one witness reported seeing an officer down with an left leg injury, who tried to get up several times, but was not successful.

Abbotsford police confirmed that one person was arrested in Langley Saturday night, and said more details might be released later.

