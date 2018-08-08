Abbotsford police officer rescues 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Crews called for child that had climbed out of a window and could fall at any moment Tuesday night

A child is safe after an Abbotsford Police Department officer scaled this building and rescued the four-year-old from a narrow ledge on the third floor. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A four-year-old child is now safe after climbing onto a narrow ledge outside the third floor of a building thanks to officers with the Abbotsford Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to a complex on Simon Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a four-year-old child that had climbed out the window of the building and could fall at any moment.

Arriving before the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, and determining that there was little time before the child fell, APD officers were able to rescue the child by forced entry of the unit.

Firefighters’ response was called off, as the child was safe.

In a Facebook post, APD reminded parents to install window stops or guards to control the size of window openings and to keep windows clear of furniture to keep toddlers from climbing out.

