A child is safe after an Abbotsford Police Department officer scaled this building and rescued the four-year-old from a narrow ledge on the third floor. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Abbotsford police officer rescues 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Crews called for child that had climbed out of a window and could fall at any moment Tuesday night

A four-year-old child is now safe after climbing onto a narrow ledge outside the third floor of a building thanks to officers with the Abbotsford Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to a complex on Simon Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a four-year-old child that had climbed out the window of the building and could fall at any moment.

Arriving before the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, and determining that there was little time before the child fell, APD officers were able to rescue the child by forced entry of the unit.

Firefighters’ response was called off, as the child was safe.

In a Facebook post, APD reminded parents to install window stops or guards to control the size of window openings and to keep windows clear of furniture to keep toddlers from climbing out.

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Crash at 248 Street closes Highway 1 eastbound through Langley (updated)
Next story
Man seriously hurt after alleged ‘road rage’ on Bowen Island

Just Posted

After 36 years, Cloverdale’s Ye Olde Piggy Bank will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

‘Fish Eyes Trilogy’ in Surrey looks at colliding cultures, in two parts

Buffet dinner among ticket options for festival show at Surrey Arts Centre

Cyclist killed in South Delta

A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle near the Boundary Bay Airport around 1:30 p.m.

Surrey, White Rock teams in win column at U19 softball nationals

Tournament runs all week at Softball City in South Surrey

Pop-up detachment held in Crescent Beach

Surrey RCMP and partners offer crime prevention tips

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Maple Ridge man facing charges in Vancouver after goose killed

Appears in provincial court in two weeks

5 to start your day

Langley remembers a girl, 7, lost too soon, a Mission convict escapes and more

Man seriously hurt after alleged ‘road rage’ on Bowen Island

Police say two men are awaiting assault charges

Convicted murderer missing from Mission Minimum prison

John Norman MacKenzie, 57, is considered to be a low risk to the public

Body found after fire rips through East Vancouver home

Investigation ongoing, but city says multiple deaths directly linked to lack of working smoke alarms

Abbotsford police officer rescues 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Crews called for child that had climbed out of a window and could fall at any moment Tuesday night

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Most Read