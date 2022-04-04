Abbotsford Police investigating early morning sexual assault on Sunday

Assault in business park on South Fraser Way appears to be ‘random incident,’ police say

Abbotsford Police are investigating an early morning sexual assault that occurred on Sunday, April 3.

The assault occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. within the 32900 Block of South Fraser Way, as the female victim was walking through a business park, according to an APD press release.

She was approached by an unknown man, described as South Asain, around 30, with short brown hair and a beard, driving a grey or silver van.

This man then sexually assaulted her.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is investigating, and in the preliminary stages of the case.

“The initial investigation suggests this to be a random incident. No suspect has been identified or arrested at this time,” the press release says.

The victim was treated in hospital, feels traumatized, but did not sustain serious physical injuries, Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the APD, said in an email.

He added investigators are in the process of canvassing for video, aiming to identify the vehicle or suspect.

Abbotsford Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent West around the time of the assault, that may have been a witness or have dashcam footage, to contact the Major Crime Unit: 604-859-5225.

They’re warning the public to practice awareness when walking alone, avoid using your phone, having headphones in and to report suspicious persons or activity to them.

