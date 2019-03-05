Cpl. Aaron Courtney of the Abbotsford Police – shown here with service dog Koda – was one of two officers injured in a hit-and-run on Monday in Burnaby. He has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home.

Abbotsford officer injured in Burnaby hit-and-run now home recovering

Other officer injured in crash on Monday is still in hospital

The Abbotsford Police member who was one of two officers struck by a vehicle Monday in Burnaby has been released from hospital.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said Cpl. Aaron Courtney is now at home recovering with family and friends.

Courtney is a 15-year officer and a 10-year member of the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services Unit.

The second officer, a member of the RCMP, remains in hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The collision occurred just before noon in the 5000 block of North Fraser Way and North Fraser Crescent in Burnaby.

The two officers – who were in the area doing training – were standing outside their police vehicle, which was pulled over at the side of the road. They were struck by a car, which then fled the scene.

RELATED: Abbotsford police officer badly hurt after hit-and-run

The vehicle had been reported as a possible drunk driver not long before the crash.

An RCMP officer located the vehicle, but it sped into oncoming traffic, and officers did not pursue it. The collision with the K9 officers occurred shortly afterwards.

The suspect vehicle – which police confirmed had been reported as stolen – was located abandoned several blocks from the crash scene, and the driver has not yet been located.

Bird said it is a relief that the prognosis for both officers appears to be positive.

“This incident has shaken the police community, and we are grateful for the public’s overwhelming support,” she said.

No service dogs were injured in the collision.

Anyone who might have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

