Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

A woman killed in a two-car collision in Surrey over the weekend was a nurse in the maternity ward at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and the wife of an Abbotsford Police Department (APD) staff sergeant.

Sarah Dhillon, 50, identified in an online obituary, died on the scene of the crash just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said she was driving a Ford Escape east on 88 Avenue near 134 Street when her vehicle was struck by a westbound Jeep Cherokee that crossed the centre median.

Three passengers were in the vehicle with Dhillon, and two of them remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The third passenger received minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep received minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene.

Surrey RCMP announced yesterday that Nicolas Fotis Karvouniaris, 25, of Surrey has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He was released on $1,500 bail and is due back in Surrey provincial court Nov. 28.

The investigation is continuing, and police are asking that anyone who might have dash-cam or cellphone video or who witnessed the collision call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Provincial court records indicate that Karvouniaris incurred nine prior driving infractions from 2013 to 2018: four for speeding, two for violating a restriction on his driver’s licence, one for speeding through a playground zone, one for running a red light and one for disobeying a traffic signal.

He was also issued a ticket in March of this year for using an electronic device while driving in Vancouver and is due in court Dec. 4 for a hearing on that matter.

Dhillon, married to APD Staff Sgt. Paul Dhillon, with whom she had three sons, loved her work as a maternity nurse, her obituary states.

It says she will be remembered for “her spirit, her laughter and her radiance within her.”

“She filled the space around her with love, care, generosity and joy,” the obituary states.

A celebration of life for Dhillon takes place Sunday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Valley, 23598 Old Yale Rd. in Langley.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the maternity department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital in care of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

They can be made online at fvhcf.ca or sent to: Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, 32900 Marshall Rd., Abbotsford, V2S 0C2.

Dhillon’s death marks another November tragedy for the Abbotsford Police Department, which lost Const. John Davidson, 53, in a line-of-duty shooting on Nov. 6, 2017, followed six days later by the death of Aiden Serr, 19, the son of Chief Mike Serr in a single-car crash in Maple Ridge.

A double stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old girl (whose name is currently under a publication ban), also occurred in November – Nov. 1, 2016.

