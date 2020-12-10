Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)

Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Charges are pending against Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy

An Abbotsford masseur has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt. Judy Bird said it’s alleged that Reinhard “Bud” Loewen, 56, of Bud’s Massage Therapy – located in the 35400 block of Munroe Avenue – sexually assaulted the women while providing massage treatments.

Bird said Loewen has been arrested and released on conditions, with charges being approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Sgt. Adam Kalver said major crime detectives believe there might be witnesses with information about Loewen’s activities that could assist in the prosecution.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have this information. Abbotsford Police will provide resources and support as needed,” he said.

According to an online listing from three years ago, Loewen is certified through “Brandon Raynor’s School of Natural Therapies.”

“Been told regularly that people are happy with the results, as I grow my client base. People say they feel safe and comfortable – this comment from ladies,” the listing states.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225. For information about the prosecution, contact B.C. Prosecution Service at 250-387-5169.

