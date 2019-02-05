These were among the guns seized by police after searching a residence on Larch Street in Abbotsford in January 2018. Richard Thompson was subsequently charged and has now been sentenced.

Abbotsford man sentenced in case that began with Surrey break-in

Richard Thompson initially faced 19 charges, but pleaded guilty to two

A man who was arrested in Abbotsford last year and charged with 19 offences following an investigation that began in Surrey has been sentenced to almost another seven years in prison.

Richard Michael William Thompson, 47, previously pleaded guilty to just two of the 19 charges: possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession for the purpose of trafficking from Jan. 24, 2018.

He was sentenced recently in Abbotsford provincial court to another six years and eight months in prison, on top of credit for time already served.

The other 17 charges – more drug and weapons charges, as well as possession of property obtained by crime, all from January 2018 – were stayed at sentencing.

RELATED: Surrey break and enter leads to Abbotsford arrest

Thompson’s sentence also included another two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking from July 2018 in Abbotsford. Another four drug and weapons charges were stayed in that case.

Thompson was arrested in late January 2018 after Surrey RCMP responded to a break-and-enter earlier that month in the 11220 block of 163 Street in Fleetwood.

The homeowners reported that almost $15,000 in property had been stolen from their home.

Investigators received information that some of the property had been located in a Langley store.

They retrieved one of the stolen items, and were able to identify Thompson as a suspect.

He was then tracked to a home in the 34000 block of Larch Street in Abbotsford, where investigators searched the residence on Jan. 23, 2018, and seized six firearms, suspected illicit drugs, and stolen electronics.

Police at the time said they believed that four of the guns had been stolen from other break-ins throughout the Lower Mainland.

Thompson’s criminal record includes prior convictions for possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property and assault.

Previous story
More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Just Posted

‘Our numbers are down’: Whalley Little League looks to grow as boundary swings eastward

With the Williamsport-approved change, demographics come into play

Langley realtor gets one-month suspension after assault charges come to light

A local realtor was disciplined by the BC Real Estate Council.

Gourmet food and dance marks Chinese New Year event

‘Diverse culture’ shared at White Rock church

$2.9-million road extension project at Cloverdale Fairgrounds will be left unpaved

Fairgrounds portion of 62nd Avenue has been restored

Students at North Delta’s Delview Secondary ponder humanity in new book

The Grade 10s sought to answer existential questions on being Canadian and tech’s impact on society

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Most Read