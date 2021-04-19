Abbotsford man named as victim of fatal weekend shooting in Vancouver

Harpreet Dhaliwal, 31, killed outside of Cardero’s restaurant in Coal Harbour

Police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as a 31-year-old Abbotsford man.

Harpreet Dhaliwal died Saturday night after being shot outside Cardero’s restaurant near Coal Harbour Quay and Cardero Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said the incident is believed to be targeted and that Dhaliwal was the intended victim.

RELATED: One man dead after shooting in Downtown Vancouver

“While we don’t think there is an immediate risk to the public, it is always shocking and unnerving when gun violence takes place in such a busy, public place,” Addison.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come …



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeHomicideShooting