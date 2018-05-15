Abbotsford man charged in relation to Delta robbery

Lucas William Logan is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm

An Abbotsford man has been charged in relation to a robbery and assault in Tsawwassen yesterday night (May 14).

Lucas William Logan, 31, appeared in court today and is facing three charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in relation to an incident on 1500-block of 56 Street in Tsawwassen.

According to a Delta police release, police were called to the scene of a suspected robbery in progress around 8 p.m. on May 14. When at the scene, police found a victim on the sidewalk who had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim knew Logan, and he was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe and bear spray, before Logan stole his phone, wallet and other personal items.

Officers determined a likely spot for Logan to be hiding and contained the area. He was found inside the building, after police received the appropriate authority to enter, and was arrested.

A woman was also arrested at the scene on May 14, but had not been charged in relation to the incident.



