A 31-year-old Abbotsford man has been charged with second-degree murder relating to a fatal shooting at a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta in the early hours of Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Abbotsford man charged in fatal North Delta shooting

Aaron Spencer Dutiaume, 31, charged with second-degree murder relating to Feb. 4 incident

An Abbotsford man has been charged with murder in relation to a fatal shooting in North Delta in early February.

According to a press release, DPD officers responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue at around 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 4. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man died as a result of his injuries. Delta police have since identified the victim as 54-year-old Dana Gilbertson.

The DPD’s major crime section assumed control of the investigation and arrested a suspect for the shooting and an unrelated outstanding warrant on Feb. 12.

On Wednesday (March 30), police announced that Crown counsel had approved a second-degree murder charge against 31-year-old Aaron Spencer Dutiaume of Abbotsford. Dutiaume remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Police believe the murder to be an isolated targeted incident and not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“This violent crime created significant fear in a North Delta neighbourhood. We are pleased we can restore a sense of safety by announcing the arrest and charge of Mr. Dutiaume,” Insp. Heath Newton, officer in charge of the DPD’s investigative section, said in a press release.

Police are unable to provide any additional information as the matter is now before the courts.


