Abbotsford man charged in fatal North Delta shooting

An Abbotsford man has been charged with murder in relation to a fatal shooting in North Delta in early February.
According to a press release, DPD officers responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue at around 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 4. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man died as a result of his injuries. Delta police have since identified the victim as 54-year-old Dana Gilbertson.
The DPD’s major crime section assumed control of the investigation and arrested a suspect for the shooting and an unrelated outstanding warrant on Feb. 12.
On Wednesday (March 30), police announced that Crown counsel had approved a second-degree murder charge against 31-year-old Aaron Spencer Dutiaume of Abbotsford. Dutiaume remains in custody pending a court appearance.
Police believe the murder to be an isolated targeted incident and not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
“This violent crime created significant fear in a North Delta neighbourhood. We are pleased we can restore a sense of safety by announcing the arrest and charge of Mr. Dutiaume,” Insp. Heath Newton, officer in charge of the DPD’s investigative section, said in a press release.
Police are unable to provide any additional information as the matter is now before the courts.
