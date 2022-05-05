A 24-year-old driver was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on May 2 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

A 24-year-old driver was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on May 2 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Abbotsford driver has car impounded for going almost 90 km/h over speed limit

Driver was clocked at 138 km/h while passing another vehicle in 50 km/h zone

A 24-year-old man had his vehicle impounded for seven days and received a $483 fine after driving 88 km/h over the speed limit in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police media officer Const. Paul Walker said the incident occurred at 10:42 a.m. on Monday (May 2), when patrol officers were doing speed enforcement on King Road east of Columbia Street.

Walker said the driver of the black Infiniti was spotted passing another vehicle, and was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

ALSO SEE: Two Abbotsford drivers have cars impounded for going 60 k/h over speed limit

He said the driver’s reason for speeding was that he was late for work.

“Driving a vehicle on our roadways at speeds nearly triple the speed limit is completely unacceptable. This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and puts people’s lives at risk,” Walker said.

He said front-line officers conduct speed enforcement both in uniform and in plainclothes.

“Road safety is important to us and we will continue to make this a priority within our city.”


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Policespeed limits

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Edmonton police lay charges after six recent attacks on people of colour
Next story
Surrey RCMP’s open house is back

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko has put her law-enforcement career on hold to be the BC Liberals candidate for the Surrey South seat vacated by Stephanie Cadieux. (Contributed photo)
Face of Surrey RCMP taking run at Surrey South seat for BC Liberals

Surrey Coun. Steven Pettigrew. (File photo)
Steven Pettigrew back on the job at Surrey council after medical leave

Auxiliary Constable Ed Lucier shows Caelyn Qiu, right, the sirens in the police vehicle, while her brother Kevin is shocked by the sounds at the Surrey RCMP Open House in 2019. The event returns May 14 after a two-year hiatus. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP’s open house is back

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux announced her resignation in April. (Contributed photo)
Yet-to-be-scheduled Surrey South byelection must happen by Oct. 28