Abbotsford dentist suspended and fined $30,000 for malpractice, over-billing, sedating patients without qualifications

Dr. Kyle Nawrot gets nine month ban for ‘unwarranted, excessive, inappropriate’ treatments

A nine-month ban has been handed out to an Abbotsford dentist for his mistreatment of patients, malpractice, over-billing and administration of sedatives without the proper medical qualifications.

Dr. Kyle Nawrot, who owns Lifetime Dental in Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, has been suspended from his practice and fined $30,000 by the provincial regulator, the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. (CDSBC). The regulators stated that Narwot’s treatments were “unnecessary, excessive, inappropriate, and/or not supported by a diagnosis.”

The CDSBC posted a notice on Monday, March 9, which said investigators looked at 21 different patients, and “identified concerns with Dr. Nawrot’s ethical and clinical practices.”

These concerns surfaced after three official complaints were lodged between May 2016 and August 2017, according the CDSBC notice. Upon investigation, the CDSBC’s found another six examples of professional misconduct, which also included making insurance claims for his unwarranted treatments.

“[He] administered sedative agents that went beyond minimal sedation (which he was not qualified to provide),” says the CDSBC notice.

Nawrot has admitted to the claims and agreed to the penalties, which include an additional $4,000 fine to cover the cost of the investigation. Furthermore, before he practices dentistry again, Nawrot must finished an education and remediation program, an assessment with a mentor, and a refresher course on ethics and boundaries.

He will also be banned from sedating any patients until he completes the programs listed above and has the CDSBC inspect his office.

RELATED: Abbotsford dentist fights interim suspension

abbotsforddentistry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan event in Surrey today despite other cancellations for fear of COVID-19

Just Posted

Horgan event in Surrey today despite other cancellations for fear of COVID-19

Horgan speaking at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon on effect 2020 B.C. budget will have on Surrey’s businesses and economy

Surrey 11-year-old to DJ at Canucks ‘Next Generation’ game

Known as Miko.So? when at the table, Tomiko Nishimura is a Grade 6 student in Fleetwood

Two Surrey accidents cause chaos on Highway 10

Accidents in both directions slow traffic throughout commuter corridor

Surrey RCMP partners with Bolo Program in search for man wanted for kidnapping

$50K-reward for ‘information leading to his capture’, available until Sept. 10

Public school closures in the ‘tool kit’ after two Surrey schools linked to COVID-19

But we’re not there yet, says Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Woman arrested after person found dead in Coquitlam park fire

Homicide investigators have been called in to probe the incident

Abbotsford dentist suspended and fined $30,000 for malpractice, over-billing, sedating patients without qualifications

Dr. Kyle Nawrot gets nine month ban for ‘unwarranted, excessive, inappropriate’ treatments

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

VIDEO: Langley stores struggle to keep up with demand for toilet paper

Lineups reported and purchase limits imposed as virus-inspired bulk buying continues

Most Read