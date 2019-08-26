PHOTO: Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford cop punched in face during flea-market arrest

Man, 44, now faces several charges, including for assault of a peace officer

A police officer was punched in the face during an altercation with a man under arrest at the Abbotsford Flea Market on Sunday, says the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident began at about 11:30 a.m. at the weekly flea market at Abbotsford Exhibition Park.

Bird said the APD has amped up patrols at the event in the past few weeks, looking for vendors who might be selling stolen goods.

She said two officers came across a 44-year-old man who was familiar to them, and they looked up his background, which indicated that he was required to carry court papers detailing his current bail conditions.

Bird said the man did not have those papers on him. But when the two officers tried to arrest him for breaching his conditions, a struggle ensued and one of the officers was punched in the face.

Bird said other people began to gather, and the officers called for backup. The man was pepper-sprayed and eventually arrested.

He was allegedly found to be carrying pink fentanyl and methamphetamine, Bird said.

The man now faces charges of assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and breaching his bail conditions.

His name has not been released because he has not yet been formally charged.

Bird said, at the time of his arrest, the man was on bail for previous charges from July of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of breaching his probation, and five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

