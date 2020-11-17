Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Google Maps)

Abbotsford care home now has 101 COVID-19 cases

42 staff and 59 residents have tested positive for the virus

Tabor Home in Abbotsford now has a total of 101 staff and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest update, sent out to families on Monday afternoon (Nov. 16), indicates that 42 staff members and 59 residents – exactly half of the 118 people who reside there – have now tested positive.

The long-term-care facility is owned and operated by Tabor Village, whose executive director is Dan Levitt.

“Many staff who tested positive for the virus were in shock as they experienced no symptoms,” Levitt said in the update.

“It is our belief that many of these positive cases are individuals who already had the virus within them, but didn’t display symptoms or show on their test until later.”

He said the outbreak is hitting everyone hard.

“This is a sad reality for many and we know and feel the weight of this deeply, just as we know you do as well,” Levitt said in his update.

He said in his update to families that staffing levels are being maintained, but a care aide who contacted The Abbotsford News said that is not the case.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said that each of the four units in Tabor Home is currently under-staffed.

RELATED: Fraser Health says 4 staff and 2 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford care home

RELATED: Abbotsford care home now has 22 staff and 19 residents with COVID-19

She said Fraser Health has deployed some workers who previously were only caring for residents who had tested negative but could move from home to home. But, as of Monday night, she said those workers are now able to care for COVID-positive residents and must work only at Tabor Home.

But the woman said there is still a shortage of care aides.

For example, she said where there would normally be four care aides to a unit, there are currently two or three. And many of those are working double shifts.

She said is currently working 11 days straight and doing a 16-hour shift every other day.

Another care aide just finished working 12 days in a row.

“We are getting very burned out,” she said. “We need a lot of help … Things are not as they (management) are saying.”

She said, as far as she knows, three residents have died as a result of the virus.

The daughter of a resident in the home said she and others are also concerned about staffing levels.

“My concern is that I had been told on previous occasions they were short-staffed before the pandemic and, now with half of the residents sick with COVID and so many staff members sick as well, we are concerned about the care our family members are receiving,” she said.

The woman said they cannot currently connect with their loved ones through FaceTime or window visits, and are unable to see how their family members are doing.

The Abbotsford News has asked Levitt for more information about those staffing levels, and he is expected to respond later today (Tuesday). Fraser Health has also been asked for a response.

The outbreak was first reported on Friday, Nov. 6, when Fraser Health reported that four staff and two residents had tested positive. But numbers released later that day from Tabor Village indicated it was seven staff and two residents.

Levitt previously stated that the Tabor Village outbreak management team and Fraser Health have an additional on-site presence “to take any further actions required and support the implementation of enhanced safety measures.”

The Tabor Village website has a section where family and friends are encouraged to send letters and photos.

A 24-hour Day of Prayer, which began at midnight last night, is also taking place. Those interested are asked to email Jackie at JKingma@taborvillage.org for a time slot.

Tabor Village is also accepting donations online to its COVID-19 emergency relief fund to support increased safety measures, resident wellness and recreation programs, additional equipment needs, and staff encouragement programs.

RELATED: No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases


Most Read