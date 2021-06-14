Abbotsford bank robbery suspect who was stopped by customers faces more charges

Neil Simpson now faces total of eight charges, up from the initial two

The suspect in an armed bank robbery in Abbotsford that was thwarted by four customers has been charged with several more offences.

Neil Robert Simpson, 46, was initially charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm contrary to an order, but now faces six more charges.

Neil Simpson

Simpson has been additionally charged with unlawful confinement, pointing a firearm and four more counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order, according to the provincial court database.

RELATED: Suspect charged in relation to thwarted armed robbery at Abbotsford bank

Simpson currently remains in custody.

The incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way.

Police said that a suspect walked into the bank carrying a shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the ground.

The person then threw bags onto the counter and demanded money, but was quickly tackled to the ground by four customers.

RELATED: ‘I’m not going to die today’: Abbotsford bank robbery hero speaks out

Officers arrived on scene and arrested the suspect. They confirmed that the shotgun was real.

Simpson has a long criminal record, with several prior convictions for offences such as drug possession, unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery and using an imitation firearm.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberycrime