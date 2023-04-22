Mount Baker vents regularly with steam visible depending on weather. (Photo by Gary Woodburn)

Mount Baker vents regularly with steam visible depending on weather. (Photo by Gary Woodburn)

A picturesque volcano, Mount Baker steaming is ‘mostly’ hot water, says UVic prof

American Cascades include multiple volcanoes, both active and dormant

Seasonal steam rising from Mount Baker is a reminder to residents that the picturesque mountain across the border is among the Cascade volcanoes.

The mountain range features a series of once-active volcanoes, but the smoking look isn’t cause for concern.

“It’s mostly hot water,” explained Dante Canil a professor in the School of Earth and Ocean Sciences at the University of Victoria.

Baker is what would be called a dormant volcano, as it hasn’t erupted in a major way for about 10,000 years. It does have a magmatic system, as do others in the Cascades considered more active, such as Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens.

Baker has vents – or fumaroles – that go down into the mountain.

Steam is usually a result of snow melt and other water getting into the magmatic system, which heats it well beyond its boiling point.

“A lot like a hot spring,” Canil said. “It also depends on the air above it whether you see the steam.”

The nature of the conditions make it a bit seasonal, with the steam spotted and making headlines, most frequently in the spring.

READ ALSO: Five significant pieces of Oak Bay history that went up in smoke

Mount Baker has been quiet, but it could still erupt someday. The impact in Greater Victoria would be minimal.

“Of all the nearby volcanoes, it would be the least concerning,” Canil said, noting Mount St. Helens, dubbed a frequent erupter, would be a far more likely culprit.

With prevailing west to east winds, experts guess even ash fall would be minimal as the Cascades spread ash deposits mostly to the east.

“Even if Baker were to erupt … in a typical eruption we’d get maybe less than 1 millimetre,” Canil said.

There are other hazards to those volcanoes for people living close to them. When the snow cap melts during an eruption, it sends a flood of ash and mud, with the consistency of concrete, down the mountain at alarming speeds.

“For people nearby a volcano, that’s as much risk as an eruption of magma,” Canil said.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityNature

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Hydro applies to leave some Site C construction debris to be flooded over
Next story
Discredited Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond voluntarily returns another honorary degree

Just Posted

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

Quinton Bryant runs with the ball for Lord Tweedsmuir in their game against Fleetwood Park April 20. The two teams battled for the Quigley Cup, a rivalry trophy, for the first time since 2019. (Photo submitted: Karly Rheum)
Lord Tweedsmuir reclaims Quigley Cup

The locomotive “Old Curly” is seen with a logging crew sometime between 1912 and 1914. The Surrey Historical Society wants to bring Old Curly back to Surrey. (Burnaby Village Museum Photograph Collection)
Surrey Historical Society wants to bring Old Curly back to Surrey

Works from members of the Sculptors Society of BC in the upcoming show The Best of 3 Dimensions this May at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery includes everything from the representational to the whimsical and abstract. Contributed photos
White Rock show explores possibilities of three-dimensional art

Pop-up banner image