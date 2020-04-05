Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and Abbotsford MP Ed Fast have urged Ottawa to take a different approach to getting Canadians home from India (file)

A new approach needed to get Canadians home from India, MPs say

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and Abbotsford MP Ed Fast issue joint call

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and Abbotsford MP Ed Fast said Ottawa needs to change tactics to get Canadians home from India quickly during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a joint letter to Foreign Affairs minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, the two Conservative MPs said they were writing to “express the frustration felt by many of our constituents who have been left stranded abroad due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. “

While the federal government has managed to bring many people home, others remain stranded due to travel bans and restrictions, they commented.

READ MORE: Local MPs helping stranded travellers abroad

“In our communities of Abbotsford and Cloverdale-Langley City, by far the most impacted residents are those of Indian descent who, due to no fault of their own, have been unable to return from India as a result of its government imposing a travel ban within the country,” Fast and Jansen said.

While there are efforts by the Canadian government and private citizens to arrange for repatriation flights from cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, the MPs said the cost of such flights, “if available at all, has escalated dramatically, imposing an additional financial burden on already stressed out Canadians.”

As well, almost all stranded residents are located in or near the state of Punjab, posing additional challenges in transporting them to major airports elsewhere in India.

“As you continue to negotiate with the Indian authorities and airlines to facilitate this travel, time is of the essence,” the MPs said.

READ MORE: MP Tamara Jansen to donate pay raise to Surrey-based charity

“We implore you to consider flights not just from Delhi and Mumbai but from cities within Punjab, such as Amritsar and Chandigarh. This would dramatically improve the viability of returning our citizens and residents to Canada, as many of them are located in that region of India. We also encourage you to work closely with individuals in the private sector to achieve our common goal.”

The letter concludes with a wish that the minister to “please stay safe as you continue to provide leadership to our country during this very difficult time.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordCloverdaleCoronavirusFederal PoliticsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians on board Coral Princess can disembark, fly home on chartered plane: Champage
Next story
As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Just Posted

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

April 6: Thousands apply for emergency response benefit on opening day of program

A new approach needed to get Canadians home from India, MPs say

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen and Abbotsford MP Ed Fast issue joint call

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Surrey city council moving to virtual meetings

For public hearings, people can register to speak via telephone

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Most Read