98-year-old cyclist in critical condition after struck by car in Abbotsford

83-year-old driver stayed on scene and did not suffer any injuries in the incident

A 98-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car driven by an 83-year-old woman in Abbotsford on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. on Bevan Avenue at Primrose Street – just west of Godson Elementary.

Police said the man was cycling northbound when he was struck by the eastbound car. The woman suffered no injuries and remained at the scene.

Abbotsford Police Department collision reconstruction experts and patrol officers continue to investigate.

The intersection, previously closed for some time, is now open to the public.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.

