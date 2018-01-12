UPDATE: Power restored to 921 homes, following earlier vehicle collision

BC Hydro says the power to 921 costumers has been restored after a vehicle struck a power pole near the 144 Street and 56 Avenue intersection Friday morning.

BC Hydro’s power outage map shows that the interruption in service, which began 7:23 a.m., extended south to 40 Avenue, and north to 60 Avenue.

A representative from BC Hydro told Peace Arch News at 8:50 a.m. that repairs have been made, and the power restored to the customers.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann told PAN the collision involved a Honda Civic and Mazda 3, and that it was a “relatively minor crash with minor injuries.”

The intersection was reopened at 8:30 a.m.