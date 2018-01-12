BC Hydro power outage map.

UPDATE: Power restored to 921 homes, following earlier vehicle collision

Vehicle struck hydro pole, cutting power along KGB, Highway 10

BC Hydro says the power to 921 costumers has been restored after a vehicle struck a power pole near the 144 Street and 56 Avenue intersection Friday morning.

BC Hydro’s power outage map shows that the interruption in service, which began 7:23 a.m., extended south to 40 Avenue, and north to 60 Avenue.

A representative from BC Hydro told Peace Arch News at 8:50 a.m. that repairs have been made, and the power restored to the customers.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann told PAN the collision involved a Honda Civic and Mazda 3, and that it was a “relatively minor crash with minor injuries.”

The intersection was reopened at 8:30 a.m.

Previous story
Pedestrian hit on 192 Street in South Surrey
Next story
Housing minister announces 160 transitional units coming to Surrey

Just Posted

UPDATE: Power restored to 921 homes, following earlier vehicle collision

Vehicle struck hydro pole, cutting power along KGB, Highway 10

Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot

Sachdeep has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9), was last seen in Newton

LIVE: Housing minister announces 100 transitional units for Surrey, 60 more on way

B.C. housing minister joins Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner to make announcement at city hall

Wray fondly remembered

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Pedestrian hit on 192 Street in South Surrey

One person detained, then released at scene

Archeological testing begins at Memorial Park

Site designated for White Rock city upgrade deemed of interest to several First Nations

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

5 to start your day

Snow closes schools in Chilliwack, a minor hockey team is being sued over hotel damage, and more

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Lumby supports vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie after arena disaster

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Most Read