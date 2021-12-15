A Surrey man was handed a 90-day driving suspension following a Dec. 14 traffic stop in White Rock. (File photo)

90-day ban for suspected impaired driver who refused to blow for White Rock RCMP

Vehicle impounded following White Rock stop

A suspected impaired driver who refused to provide a breath sample to White Rock police was handed a 90-day driving ban and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

According to a news release, an officer patrolling on North Bluff Road early Dec. 14 pulled the vehicle over in the 15200-block after it was seen speeding through a red light at George Street.

The driver “displayed numerous indicators of being impaired,” the release states.

He did not avoid penalties by refusing the sample demand, it continues. As of Dec. 18, 2018, “anyone operating a motor vehicle who is lawfully stopped by police can be required to provide a breath sample, at the roadside, to detect potential alcohol in their blood,” the release explains.

“Failure to comply with this demand also carries the same, or greater, penalties as driving while impaired.”

READ MORE: Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

In addition to a driving suspension and vehicle impoundment, fines of up to $4,060, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation and installation of an ignition interlock can be imposed.

The driver in the Dec. 14 incident – a 38-year-old from Surrey – did also receive violation tickets. His bill for those totalled $465. The cost of ICBC driver penalty points are not included in that total, nor are charges associated with the cost of the vehicle towing and impoundment.


