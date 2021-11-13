89.9% of eligible Surrey residents are fully vaccinated

Surrey firefighter Justin Sayson administers a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a man at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by 1.1 per cent since Nov. 1, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Nov. 11 are: North Surrey (88 per cent), Whalley (91 per cent), Guildford (86 per cent), West Newton (93 per cent), East Newton (92 per cent), Fleetwood (91 per cent), Cloverdale (88 per cent), Panorama (92 per cent) and South Surrey (88 per cent).

That’s about 89.9 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up roughly one per cent (88.8 per cent) from Nov. 1. First doses are at 94.4 per cent, which is up half a per cent (93.9 per cent) from Nov. 1.

Provincewide as of Nov. 12, it was slightly lower with 86.5 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 90.6 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Nov. 11, 81.7 per cent have received both doses (up from 80.4 per cent by Nov. 1) and 88.4 have had a single dose (up from 87.9 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Nov. 11 are: North Surrey (89 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (86 per cent), West Newton (94 per cent), East Newton (93 per cent), Fleetwood (91 per cent), Cloverdale (89 per cent), Panorama (93 per cent) and South Surrey (88 per cent).

That’s about 90.6 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up a little more than one per cent (89.4 per cent) from Nov. 1. About 94.9 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about half a per cent (94.4 per cent) from Nov. 1.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 99 per cent and 98 per cent, respectively, but Whalley isn’t far behind with 97 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 87.1 per cent by Nov. 12, and first doses are at 91 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 95.7 per cent have had one dose (up from 95 per cent) – with Whalley and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 90.1 have received both doses (up from 88.6 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (86 per cent), Whalley (91 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (93 per cent) East Newton (93 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (94 percent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s about 90.9 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up half a per cent (90.4 per cent) from Nov. 1. First doses are at 93.4 per cent, which is the same) from the previous reporting period.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have decreased from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, the BCCDC is reporting 249 cases. For Oct. 24 to 30, there were 332 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases remains the same from the previous weeks at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, parts of the eastern Fraser Valley are seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

But Surrey reported the most cases in the Lower Mainland during that period.

Surrey was followed by Abbotsford (239 cases), Vancouver (224), Langley (147), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (136), Tri-Cities (87), Burnaby (74), South Surrey/White Rock 72), Mission (60), Richmond (41), New Westminster (35), North Vancouver (30), Delta (22) and West Vancouver (20).



