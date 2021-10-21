86.4% of eligible Surrey residents are fully vaccinated

BCCDC data shows 100% of people aged 18 to 49 in West Newton have had one dose

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by nearly one per cent Oct. 11, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

READ ALSO: West and East Newton lead the way for single doses for adults in Surrey, Oct. 14, 2021

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Oct. 18 are: North Surrey (83 per cent), Whalley (87 per cent), Guildford (83 per cent), West Newton (89 per cent), East Newton (88 per cent), Fleetwood (88 per cent), Cloverdale (85 per cent), Panorama (89 per cent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

That’s about 86.4 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up nearly one per cent (85.6 per cent) from Oct. 11. First doses are at 93 per cent, which is up about 0.1 per cent (92.9 per cent) from the Sept. Oct. 11.

However, in the 12-17 age group, 87.7 per cent have a single dose and 77.4 per cent have both doses.

Provincewide as of Oct. 18, it was slightly lower with 83.4 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 89.2 per cent have received one dose.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Oct. 18 are: North Surrey (84 per cent), Whalley (88 per cent), Guildford (83 per cent), West Newton (90 per cent), East Newton (89 per cent), Fleetwood (88 per cent), Cloverdale (86 per cent), Panorama (90 per cent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

That’s about 87.1 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up nearly one per cent (86.3 per cent) from Oct. 11. About 93.7 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up 0.3 per cent (93.4 per cent) from Oct. 11.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 98 per cent and 97 per cent, respectively, but Whalley and Panorama aren’t far behind with 96 per cent each.

For those ages 18-49, 94.1 per cent have received one dose – with West Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 85.2 per cent have received both doses.

According to the @CDCofBC's COVID-19 dashboard, 100% of people in West Newton aged 18-49 have had one dose of the vaccine?? I'm going to follow up on this because if true, that's pretty impressive, I think #surreybc pic.twitter.com/ny5pH5Ti22 — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) October 20, 2021

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 84.1 per cent by Oct. 18, and first doses are at 89.6 per cent.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (85 per cent), Whalley (89 per cent), Guildford (86 per cent), West Newton (92 per cent) East Newton (92 per cent), Fleetwood (91 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (93 percent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 89.7 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up about half a per cent (89.2 per cent) from Oct. 11. First doses are at 92.8 per cent, which is up 0.3 per cent (92.5 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have dropped slightly from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Oct. 10 to 16, the BCCDC is reporting 318 cases. For Oct. 3 to 9, there were 329 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases remains the same from the previous weeks at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, eastern Fraser Valley is seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

But Surrey reported the most cases in the Lower Mainland between Oct. 10 and 16.

Surrey was followed by Abbotsford with 288 cases, Vancouver (286 cases), Langley (243), Tri-Cities (114), Burnaby (107), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (95), Mission (66), Delta (64), South Surrey/White Rock (58), North Vancouver (57), New Westminster (39), Richmond (33), West Vancouver (20).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Oct. 12 to 18 rose slightly to 3.5 per cent from 3.3 per cent the week of Oct. 5 to 11: North Surrey (three per cent), Whalley (two per cent), Guildford (four per cent), West Newton (six per cent), East Newton (four per cent), Fleetwood (four per cent), Cloverdale (four per cent), Panorama (three per cent) and South Surrey (two per cent).

Coronavirus