85-year-old woman struck by flatbed truck in White Rock

Woman was still in hospital as of Monday

A 85-year-old woman was truck by a truck at the Russell Avenue and Johnston Road intersection last week. (Google image)

An 85-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a flatbed truck in White Rock last week.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News Tuesday that the woman was struck at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the Johnston Road and Russell Avenue intersection, Dec. 11.

As of Monday, the woman was still in hospital.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cloverdale Dec. 16

“A semi-truck – that belonged to a concrete company – travelling eastbound on Russell made a left hand turn, northbound on Johnston. The female was crossing on a green light when she was struck,” Sears said.

A witness, who alerted PAN to the incident, wrote that the truck was pulling a flatbed trailer.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in Surrey Dec. 14

“Not only was the woman run down by the truck, it didn’t stop immediately and the rear wheels ran over her again!” Michael McCarthy wrote to PAN.

Sears said the motorist was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to a pedestrian.

PAN has reached out to WorkSafeBC to ask if they have opened an investigation.