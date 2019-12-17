A 85-year-old woman was truck by a truck at the Russell Avenue and Johnston Road intersection last week. (Google image)

85-year-old woman struck by flatbed truck in White Rock

Woman was still in hospital as of Monday

An 85-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a flatbed truck in White Rock last week.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News Tuesday that the woman was struck at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the Johnston Road and Russell Avenue intersection, Dec. 11.

As of Monday, the woman was still in hospital.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Cloverdale Dec. 16

“A semi-truck – that belonged to a concrete company – travelling eastbound on Russell made a left hand turn, northbound on Johnston. The female was crossing on a green light when she was struck,” Sears said.

A witness, who alerted PAN to the incident, wrote that the truck was pulling a flatbed trailer.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in Surrey Dec. 14

“Not only was the woman run down by the truck, it didn’t stop immediately and the rear wheels ran over her again!” Michael McCarthy wrote to PAN.

Sears said the motorist was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to a pedestrian.

PAN has reached out to WorkSafeBC to ask if they have opened an investigation.

Previous story
‘A real breach of democracy’: Surrey councillors react to budget decision, rowdy meeting
Next story
Surrey drone operator behind one of BC Hydro’s most memorable power outages of 2019

Just Posted

B.C. woman in wheelchair sues Air Canada after staff lift her into seat without consent

Bonnie Hayes alleges Air Canada employees lifted her out of a wheelchair without her consent

Cloverdale kids fill two wagons full of food for Surrey Food Bank

Hazelgrove Elementary School students filled two wagons full of food for Surrey Food Bank

85-year-old woman struck by flatbed truck in White Rock

Woman was still in hospital as of Monday

‘A real breach of democracy’: Surrey councillors react to budget decision, rowdy meeting

Mayor called two recessed during Dec. 16 meeting, prevented council from speaking due to ‘safety’ concerns

Surrey budget passes as loud crowd fills city hall

Final vote came amid shouts and heckling in a divided council chambers

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

Court claim accuses B.C. mayor and council of conflict of interest with developers

A group of voters claim conflict of interests should see them removed from office

Permanent residents in B.C. should be able to vote, group says

B.C. Civil Liberties Association backs local for voting rights for non-citizen permanent residents

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Most Read