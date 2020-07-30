Campfire (Pixabay)

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

It has been a relatively calm summer for wildfires so far, but B.C. officials are urging caution as the Interior and Kootenays enter the long weekend during a heat wave.

There have been 243 wildfire since April 1. While quieter than normal, August is typically the most active month of B.C.’s wildfire season.

Most concerning is that 85 per cent of those blazes were human-caused, which means natural causes such as lightning weren’t a factor. That’s compared to last year’s average of 54 per cent.

“We know people want to get out into the great outdoors, but it’s important that everyone stay vigilant about fire safety,” said Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson in a news release Thursday (July 39).

“Fighting wildfires can be challenging at the best of times, but managing them in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic requires BC Wildfire Service staff to operate with even greater care. I urge everyone to support our crews by using fire responsibly and making sure that their activities don’t spark a wildfire this holiday weekend.”

Campfires are currently allowed in all areas of the province, however people are being urged to use caution and ensure they fully extinguish their fires with water.

Meanwhile, larger fires – specifically Category 2 and 3 – are prohibited in the Kamloops region and across the Kootenays.

As the weather remains warm, the hot and dry conditions dry out forest and grassland fuels in the dirt, which increase wildfire hazards.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

wildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Tip of the iceberg,’ says White Rock’s top cop of vehicle noise citations
Next story
Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

Just Posted

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed South Surrey teen in 2018: coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a passenger train

Surrey school district anticipates ‘full return’ for elementary students: superintendent

Larger high schools could prove to be a challenge for full-time attendance, Tinney says

City attempts to address parking woes in East Clayton

Clayton resident says the approved measures won’t solve anything

Low-cost bicycle repair shop in Cloverdale overwhelmed by need

Cloverdale Community Cycles shuts doors to new customers for time being

Truckers shouldn’t sleep in their rigs on Surrey’s streets if RV owners can’t, council hears

‘What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,’ resident tells public hearing

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Boat allegedly sideswiped canoe, knocking paddler into Cultus Lake

Operator of power boat allegedly left the scene after collision near Main Beach

Langley Mounties, ERT, find 7-year-old at centre of alleged abduction

The boy is safe and has been returned to his father, police say

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Most Read