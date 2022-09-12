84 candidates running in 2022 Surrey civic election

That’s 8 for mayor, 56 candidates for councillor and 20 who want to be a school trustee. All told, one more than in 2018

Eighty-four candidates are seeking your vote in the Oct. 15 Surrey civic election.

That’s eight mayoral candidates, 56 candidates for councillor and 20 who want to be a school trustee. Friday, Sept. 9 was the deadline to declare.

There can only be one mayor, eight councillors and seven trustees.

Running for mayor are Amrit Birring, Sukh Dhaliwal, Gordie Hogg, Brenda Locke, Doug McCallum, Kuldip Pelia, Jinny Sims and John Wolanski.

Of these, Pelia and Wolanski are Independent candidates.

READ ALSO: Surrey Council appoints chief election officer, deputy chief election officer

All told, 16 Independent candidates are seeking your vote.

Nine Independents are running for councillor – Ben Arcand, Bosco Misquitta, Kam Pawar, Kristofor Kinney, Steven Pettigrew, Manjeet Singh Sahota, Preet Sandhu, Rina Gill and Mingh Zheng – and five Independents are running for school trustee: Aida Canonigo, Ernie Caranto, Jai Pratap Deo, Murali Krishnan and Sunny Mangat.

Nine elector organizations are registered in Surrey: ParentsVoice BC, People’s Council Surrey, Safe Surrey Coalition, Surrey Connect, Surrey First Education, Surrey First Electors Society, Surrey Forward, Team Surrey Schools and United Surrey.

All told, there is one more candidate this time out compared to the 83 who ran in the city’s 2018 civic election in which eight ran for mayor, 48 for a councillor seat and 27 for school trustee.

The City of Surrey has posted a profile of each 2022 election candidate and slate at https://www.surrey.ca/2022-municipal-election/candidates/list-of-candidates

BC Election 2022Surrey