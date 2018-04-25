83-year-old convicted murderer escapes from B.C. prison

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Ralph Whitfield Morris

Mission RCMP are looking for 83-year-old Ralph Whitfield Morris, a convicted murderer who escaped from Mission Institution.

An 83-year-old convicted murderer has escaped from Mission Institution.

Today (April 25), during the 11 a.m. count in the minimum security unit at Mission Institution, staff members discovered that Ralph Whitfield Morris was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Mission RCMP and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Morris is 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds. He has a fair complexion, green eyes and grey hair. He is currently serving a life sentence for Second Degree Murder and Escape Lawful Custody.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Morris is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.