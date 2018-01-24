81-year-old woman dies in ‘serious pedestrian collision’: RCMP

Richmond RCMP are investigating the fatality on No. 1 Road and Tucker Road

Mounties confirm that an 81-year-old Richmond woman has died in hospital following a pedestrian crash Tuesday.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said the woman was struck by a late-model Mercedes SUV at about 6:30 p.m., in the area of No. 1 Road and Tucker road.

Witnesses provided medical assistance, including CPR, until emergency crews arrived and transported the woman to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old man also from Richmond, remained at the scene and was cooperative, police said.

Speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the collision, according to investigators.

There have been several pedestrian collisions in recent weeks through Metro Vancouver, including a collision in Burnaby that left a 15-year-old dead.

Richmond’s Cpl. Dennis Hwang is urging both drivers and pedestrians to be cautios and alert on the road.

“For those travelling by foot or bicycle, please consider wearing clothing with reflective materials and use a flashing safety light,” he said. “For motorists, plan your travels with time to spare, properly maintain the safety features of your vehicle, and always drive attentively.”

