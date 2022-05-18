8 Surrey students receive $40K Cmolik scholarships

Every year, the Cmolik Foundation awards up to 20 scholarships

Top, from left: Guildford Park Secondary students Ria Laura and Allan Pham, Kwantlen Park Secondary student Rose Kajal and L.A. Matheson Secondary student Manreet Sandhu. Bottom, from left: Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary student Sukhman Dhillon, Princess Margaret Secondary student Sumaiyah Khokhar, Queen Elizabeth Secondary student Emily Hernandez and Semiahmoo Secondary student Sanjana Karthik. These eight students are recipients of the 2022 Cmolik scholarships

Eight Surrey students, from seven high schools across the district, are just some of the recipients of the 2022 Cmolik Foundation scholarships.

The recipients were announced Monday (May 16), and according to the foundation, it awards up to 20 undergraduate scholarships each year for students graduating from B.C. high schools.

At Guildford Park, there are two winners: Ria Laura and Allan Pham.

Laura plans to go to Simon Fraser University for a bachelor’s degree in business administration, by doing the sustainable business joint major, and then major in finance with the ultimate goal of law school.

Her social studies teacher, Brent Schieve, said Laura is “an exceptional student, in every way, but is an even more exceptional person.”

“She is thoughtful, considerate, and caring towards everyone in our diverse Guildford Park community. She is driven to succeed and seems to let nothing stop her in her pursuits to become a better person and help shape a better world.”

Meantime, Pham was recognized for his hard work and commitment in academics, using his scholarship for a bachelor of business administration at the University of British Columbia to become a chartered professional accountant.

Teacher Neal Michael described Pham as a “passionate and extremely hard-working individual.”

“From his Grade 8 year through to this, his final year, Allan has been self-motivated and driven – earning top marks in range of academic and elective classes.”

At Kwantlen Park, Rose Kajal will be using her $40,000 to complete a bachelor’s and master’s degree in psychology at SFU “to contribute to society as a pediatric psychologist.”

“I am drawn to the field of psychology after experiencing first-hand the importance of mental health.”

L.A. Matheson’s Manreet Sandhu plans to pursue her interested in science and molecular biology through a medical degree at SFU.

“I have a strong interest in both science and psychology and hope to solve problems using my knowledge base and scientific skill set,” said Sandhu, adding she ultimately hopes to attend a Canadian medical school to specialize in psychiatry.

Sukhman Dhillon, a Lord Tweedsmuir student, has a goal of pursuing a bachelor of science with a major in biology at SFU, and then attend medical school.

“I want to be able to provide the hope of life for others like the doctors did for me.”

At Princess Margaret, Sumaiyah Khokhar is another recipient and she plans to use the scholarship for a kinesiology degree from Capilano University and then pursue a master’s in physiotherapy from UBC.

“I see myself opening my own physiotherapy clinic and practicing as a physiotherapist, alongside other healthcare professionals who work in wellness.”

Queen Elizabeth Secondary’s Emily Hernandez plans to go to SFU for an undergraduate degree in criminology and then to attend the Peter A. Allard School of Law to become a civil rights attorney specializing in youth justice.

Sanjana Karthik, a student at Semiahmoo, plans to pursue a sociology degree and then a master’s in restorative justice.

My goal is to provide mediation between victims and abusers, as ‘hurt people hurt’ and by mending this vicious cycle, we can create a better society for everyone.”

Meantime, the Cmolik Foundation announced in April that three former Surrey school district alumni each received $30,000-scholarships to pursue graduate studies.

