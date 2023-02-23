The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

Patrol officers issue 90- and 30-day driving bans on Wednesday night

Eight impaired drivers were caught by police in Abbotsford in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) posted on social media that the drivers were located by patrol officers.

“These numbers are extremely concerning to us. As a community, we need to tackle this problem together,” the post states.

“Impaired driving can have devastating consequences.”

RELATED: Impaired-driving investigations are personal for Abbotsford Police officer

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said six of the drivers were given 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and two were given 30-day penalties.

No further details were available.

Walker previously said that, in 2022, the APD took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roads. That was 103 more than in 2021.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsimpaired drivingPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Urgent and Primary Care Centre expands access to lighten load on Surrey’s emergency room
Next story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Just Posted

The Newton Wave Pool is seen in 1987. (Photo submitted: Surrey Archives)
Surrey Archives to host ’80s trivia night at Museum of Surrey

In addition to the primary care providers at the Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Whalley, an ER doctor and nurses are now available to see anyone over the age of two from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. (Black Press media file photo)
Urgent and Primary Care Centre expands access to lighten load on Surrey’s emergency room

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s hospital services ‘severely insufficient,’ SBOT report charges

A Surrey senior pleaded guilty last month to telecommunicating to lure a child under 16. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
Surrey senior pleads guilty to child luring