76% of eligible Surrey residents are fully vaccinated

COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of Aug. 8 to 14. (Map: BCCDC)

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents has increased by about four per cent from last week, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Aug. 16 are: North Surrey (70 per cent), Whalley (73 per cent), Guildford (73 per cent), West Newton (78 per cent), East Newton (75 per cent), Fleetwood (78 per cent), Cloverdale (77 per cent), Panorama (78 per cent) and South Surrey (79 per cent).

That’s about 76 per cent of those who are 12-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up four per cent from Aug. 9. First doses are at 86 per cent, which has stayed the same from the previous two reporting periods.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Aug. 16 are: North Surrey (71 per cent), Whalley (75 per cent), Guildford (75 per cent), West Newton (76 per cent), East Newton (77 per cent), Fleetwood (80 per cent), Cloverdale (78 per cent), Panorama (80 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

That’s about 76 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up two per cent from Aug. 9. About 87 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is the same from the previous two reporting periods.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (79 per cent), Whalley (84 per cent), Guildford (81 per cent), West Newton (86 per cent) East Newton (87 per cent), Fleetwood (86 per cent), Cloverdale (86 per cent), Panorama (88 percent) and South Surrey (85 per cent).

That’s about 85 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up about two per cent from Aug. 9. First doses are at 90 per cent, which has stayed the same since Aug. 2.

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases have surpassed 100 for the first time since the beginning of June.

Meantime, there were 155 cases in Surrey Aug. 8 to 14, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Cases in Surrey had been on the rise for the past three reporting periods (36 cases for July 18 to 24 and 53 cases for July 25 to 31 and 107 cases Aug. 1 to 7). Prior to that, cases were fluctuating week-to-week.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has stayed the same at fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey’s rate of cases per 100,000 went up for the week of Aug. 10 to 16. Broken down into nine communities, it was: North Surrey (six), Whalley (six), Guildford (seven), West Newton (one), East Newton (four), Fleetwood (three), Cloverdale (eight), Panorama (four) and South Surrey (six).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Aug. 10 to 16 fluctuated one or two percentage points throughout most of the city: North Surrey (three per cent), Whalley (three per cent), Guildford (four per cent), West Newton (one per cent), East Newton (three per cent), Fleetwood (two per cent), Cloverdale (five per cent), Panorama (three per cent) and South Surrey (three per cent).

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which reported 363 cases in the same reporting period.

For the week Aug. 1 to 7, Surrey was followed by Tri-Cities (86 cases), Burnaby (86), Langley (83), Abbotsford (63), South Surrey/White Rock (59), Richmond (57), North Vancouver (54), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (52), Delta (45), Mission (42), New Westminster (31), West Vancouver (10).



